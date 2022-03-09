Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

Exfoliating Scrub Buy Now

An exfoliating scrub is a men’s grooming must-have if you want to smooth rough, uneven skin texture, clear away impurities and prevent ingrown hairs. Rather than using an abrasive like sand as an exfoliator, Blu Atlas opted for more gentle ingredients that promote skin health and longevity. In their exfoliating scrub, you’ll find antioxidant-rich hibiscus flower extract, nutrient-dense jojoba oil and anti-inflammatory bamboo stem extract.

[$25; bluatlas.com]

Learn more: Best Face Scrubs for Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!