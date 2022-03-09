Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

Eye Stick Buy Now

To give men the bright under-eyes they deserve (even after long nights), Blu Atlas’ eye stick uses natural anti-aging ingredients to calm puffiness and dark circles. Algae extract is rich in antioxidants and beta-carotene to refresh and reduce visible signs of aging, vitamin C boosts natural collagen production, and caffeine brightens and revitalizes tired eyes.

[$35; bluatlas.com]

Learn more: Best Eye Creams for Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!