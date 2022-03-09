Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

Purifying Face Mask Buy Now

Face masks might not be the most essential product in a men’s grooming routine, but they can be the most satisfying. Incorporating Blu Atlas’ Purifying Face Mask into your skincare routine once or twice a week will help tighten and clear pores, remove excess oil and impurities, and strengthen skin with vitamins and other nutrients.

Key ingredients in this detoxifying mask include kaolin clay (to absorb sebum and prevent clogged pores), goji berry extract (packed with skin-friendly nutrients that help reduce acne), and algae extract (rich in antioxidants and other replenishing nutrients).

[$38; bluatlas.com]

