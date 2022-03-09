Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

Shampoo Buy Now

Get clean hair and scalp with Blu Atlas’ signature shampoo. The plant-based formula uses potent natural ingredients to strengthen strands, prevent oil buildup and promote a hair-healthy environment. Superstar ingredients include jojoba oil (to nourish strands and scalp thanks to its blend of vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids), aloe vera leaf juice (to moisturize and protect), and coconut-derived surfactants for an ultra-clean feeling.

[$22; bluatlas.com]

Learn more: Best Shampoos for Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!