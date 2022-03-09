Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

Shave Cream Buy Now

As an intentional skincare brand for men, Blu Atlas also recognizes the importance of prepping the skin before shaving to reduce potential nicks, cuts and ingrown hairs. Like their aftershave, the shave cream focuses on calming and soothing the skin to protect from the inflammation and irritation that often follow a shave. This simple, all-natural formula contains ingredients like coconut-derived emollients, which soften and smooth skin, and tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E), which protects the skin from free-radical damage, prevents premature aging and promotes skin healing.

[$30; bluatlas.com]

