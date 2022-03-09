Meet Blu Atlas: World’s Finest Men’s Grooming Products 

Vitamin C Serum Buy Now

Brighten skin and smooth uneven texture and tone with Blu Atlas’ vitamin C serum. The lightweight serum is not only incredibly hydrating, but is packed with nourishing plant extracts and vitamin C to deliver protective antioxidants to the skin. Ascorbic acid (the most stable and effective form of vitamin C found in skincare products) brightens the skin, protects it against environmental damage and aids in the formation of collagen, so skin stays youthful.

[$35; bluatlas.com]

Learn more: Best Vitamin C Serums

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!