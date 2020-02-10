Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you manscape? What was once a taboo subject for men is pretty widely accepted behavior at this point. If you’ve been curious about manscaping, this list of the best body groomers for men should help you decide on the right manscaping tool for you.

Manscaping is healthy. It’s hygienic. It cuts down on body odor and keeps dirt and bacteria from building up in places that should be kept clean. And it’s considered by some to be super sexy. A little trim here and there can make a guy look better naked. And it can also make you feel sexier and more confident.

Unfortunately, a lot of guys who try manscaping for the first time use a razor, beard trimmer, or clippers not designed for that specific purpose. The result? Nicks, razor burns in very uncomfortable places, and an uneven trim or shave that just looks weird. If you’re going to do it, you need to manscape with a body groomer.

The Best Body Groomers for Men

Thankfully, a lot of companies are making clippers, trimmers, and razors designed specifically for body grooming. They’re usually smaller and easier to wield, particularly in hard-to-reach places. Most use guards, combs, or some combination of the two to keep the blades off of sensitive skin.

Because if there’s one thing no man wants, it’s a cut, nick, burn, or any kind of irritation down there. A body groomer can help you maintain control, get an even trim and look decidedly better naked.

But manscaping is not just for your balls. A lot of guys want to get rid of unsightly back, belly, or butt hair. And there are plenty of devices designed to do just that.

Athletes, too, often want to remove body hair to cut down on wind resistance while they perform. Swimmers, wrestlers, and runners will shave their torsos, arms, and legs in order to minimize drag. We see this in the Olympics all the time. It seems silly and inconsequential, but think: When was the last time you saw a swimmer with chest hair?

So there are plenty of products on the market a guy can use to tighten up and tidy up body hair. Some are trimmers, which cut the hair way close to skin level. Others are more traditional razors that go all the way down to the skin. These days, you can even buy the kind of infrared light therapy devices used at spas to permanently remove body hair altogether.

No matter which device is right for you, or why you want to manscape, chances are you can find the right tool at Amazon. Here are the 15 best body groomers for men.

