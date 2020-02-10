The Best Body Groomers for Men

baKblade 2.0 Plus GET IT!

It’s not powered or high-tech in any way. There are no batteries and no moving parts. But it’s so genius you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it. 18 inches long when unfurled, the handle folds in half for easy storage. 6k reviewers on Amazon can’t be wrong—the baKblade works.

PROS:

-Comes with two blades

-Simple; no charging or electricity required

CONS:

-Some reviewers claim to prefer the original baKblade

Get It: Pick up the baKblade 2.0 Plus ($40) at Amazon

