The Best Body Groomers for Men

If you have seriously stubborn body hair, you may want to try a more permanent solution than shaving. Optimal Pulse Technology continuously accumulates heat in the hair follicle, inhibiting hair regrowth. Innovative Dynamic Cooling Technology means you get immediate cooling and zero-pain hair removal.
Get up to 96 percent hair reduction after just three treatments.
PROS:
-Very highly rated by Amazon reviewers
-No pain
CONS:
-It’s not cheap, but it’s said to last for years
BoSidin ($260) at Amazon
