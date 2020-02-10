The Best Body Groomers for Men

MANGROOMER Lithium Max Plus+ GET IT!

This dual-sided/dual-headed device (shaver and trimmer) allows you to safely trim the hedges of your private property. With up to eight different lengths, you can achieve whatever aesthetics you desire. It also works well on other parts of the body.

It has wet-dry functionality if you want to trim up in the shower, and it’s particularly good at preventing breakouts and irritation.

PROS:

-Wet or dry use

-Lithium battery lasts 5x longer

CONS:

-So good, it’s tempting to use it to trim your beard

Get It: Pick up the MANGROOMER Lithium Max Plus+ ($60) at Amazon

