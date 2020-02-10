The Best Body Groomers for Men

Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0GET IT!
This is the latest version of our favorite manscaping tool. Cordless and waterproof, soft ceramic blades ensure confidence while trimming below the waist. 90 minutes of runtime lets you finish the job without rushing.
Blade Module service allows you to get new blades regularly—and that’s the number-one key to hygienic, pain-free manscaping.
PROS:
-Small body, curved shape, soft grippy surface
-83 percent of reviews are for five stars
CONS:
-Pricier than some, but if you want the best, it’ll cost you
Get It: Pick up The Lawn Mower 3.0 ($80) at Amazon
