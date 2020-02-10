The Best Body Groomers for Men

Panasonic Cordless Trimmer ER-GB42-K GET IT!

With 19 dial settings and a detachable comb, it can tackle varying lengths and hairs. Plus you can use it wet or dry—just rinse it clean. A rubber grip ensures a steady hold, and a mustache trimmer allows for tedious under-nose detailing.

The AC charger is also the stand, and plugs right into the wall. The rubberized handle is great for grip, so a steady hand is guaranteed.

PROS:

-Wet or dry

-Trims for nearly an hour on a full charge

CONS:

-Charge method is in plain sight; can’t stash it away while plugged in

Get It: Save $10 on the Panasonic ER-GB42-K ($40; was $50) at Amazon

