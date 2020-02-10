The Best Body Groomers for Men

Panasonic Electric Body Hair Groomer GET IT!

Wide, hypoallergenic trimmer blades have rounded edges for grooming your underarms, chest, back, legs, and more. The V-shaped body groomer head easily gets into hard-to-trim areas like the groin and glutes.

Safe to use wet or dry; washes off in seconds.

PROS:

-Three guard attachments

-Highly rated and on sale at press time

CONS:

-Will leave stubble; it’s a trimmer, not a shaver

Get It: Save 43% on the Panasonic Electric Body Hair Groomer ($40; was $70) at Amazon

