The Best Body Groomers for Men

Panasonic Electric Body Hair GroomerGET IT!
Wide, hypoallergenic trimmer blades have rounded edges for grooming your underarms, chest, back, legs, and more. The V-shaped body groomer head easily gets into hard-to-trim areas like the groin and glutes.
Safe to use wet or dry; washes off in seconds.
PROS:
-Three guard attachments
-Highly rated and on sale at press time
CONS:
-Will leave stubble; it’s a trimmer, not a shaver
Get It: Save 43% on the Panasonic Electric Body Hair Groomer ($40; was $70) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top