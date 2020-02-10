The Best Body Groomers for Men

Philips Norelco Bodygroom 1100 GET IT!

Conveniently and safely trim hair below the neck with this compact, lightweight device. It’s great for travel and touch-ups. The integrated skin protector guards while you trim, while the bi-directional trimmer seamlessly cuts body hair in both directions.

One 3mm comb is included so you can evenly trim longer hairs. It works great for women, too. Includes one AA battery and a guide comb.

PROS:

-2,165 reviews and a solid four-star rating

-Waterproof for shower use

CONS:

-Not rechargeable

Get It: Pick up the Philips Norelco Bodygroom 1100 ($20) at Amazon

