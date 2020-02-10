The Best Body Groomers for Men

Philips Norelco GoStyler GET IT!

While it’s optimized for clean beard lines, this detailing device from Philips Norelco is also apt for your entire body.

If you need to zap a few stubbly hairs from your expertly shaped eyebrows or more confidently frame your jewels, the different heads on this trimmer allow you to spot-check, snip, buzz, and draw even lines just about anywhere on the body.

PROS:

-3 precision beard combs

-Washable

CONS:

-Not a super-close shave

Get It: Pick up the Philips Norelco Styler ($20) at Amazon

