The Best Body Groomers for Men

Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One

The ideal all-in-one shaver and trimmer for face, head, and all over your body, this Philips has 13 trimmer guards and three heads. If you don’t want o own a separate device for every part of your body, this is the one you need.

Three hours of cordless operation on the rechargeable Lithium-ion battery.

PROS:

-Over 2,600 ratings—and it nets 4.6-stars

-Super-affordable for its funciton

CONS:

-Not waterproof

Get It: Save 13% on the Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One ($35; was $40) at Amazon

