The Best Body Groomers for Men

Remington Shortcut Pro Body Groomer GET IT!

With a 60 percent wider blade that trims more hair with each pass, the Shortcut has an ergonomic design, rubberized grip, and extendable handle to give you maximum control all over the body. Clip-on combs let you choose your preferred length.

With 40 minutes of cordless runtime, it’s totally waterproof for use in the shower.

PROS:

-Curved extension handle lets you reach way down your back

-Five guide combs, and six length settings

CONS:

-It’s very wide, which is great for flat body parts—not so much for pits & groin

Get It: Pick up the Remington Shortcut ($59) at Amazon

