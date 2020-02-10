The Best Body Groomers for Men

Sensica Sensalight Mini 100 Body Hair Remover GET IT!

This FDA-cleared device uses proven RPL technology, emitting a flash that gets absorbed by the melanin in the hair shaft, preventing the hair from growing. It features an automatic, built-in skin tone sensor that continuously evaluates your skin tone and condition for safety.

The Mini 100 is specifically designed for use by men.

PROS:

-Safe for the face (below the cheek line)

-Great for athletes such as swimmers and wrestlers

CONS:

-It’s not immediate; you need continuous use to see results

Sensica Sensalight Mini 100 ($89; was $99)

