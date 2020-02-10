The Best Body Groomers for Men

Smate R-102 Portable Electric Shaver GET IT!

The perfect travel razor? Small, cordless, and handy as heck, the Smate is just 4.6 inches high and weighs 4.6 ounces. Take it wherever—on the plane, in the car, to the office. Fantastic for those afternoon meeting touch-ups.

And it’s washable. Just flush it under the faucet for quick cleaning. Works great with foam or gel, and shaving in the shower.

PROS:

-Tiny, portable, quick-charging

-Runs for two hours on a charge

CONS:

-Not great for thick whiskers, but fantastic in a pinch

