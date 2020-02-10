The Best Body Groomers for Men

Wahl Ear, Nose, & Brow Trimmer ClipperGET IT!
Here’s an obvious pickup if you need to clean the perimeter of your eyebrows, zap away overgrown sideburns and neck hairs, or disappear stray nose and ear hairs.
Lightweight, compact, and portable, it’s great for travel touch-ups.
PROS:
-Wet or dry use
-Nearly half off at press time
CONS:
-Won’t shave thick beard hair
