The Best Body Groomers for Men

Wahl Ear, Nose, & Brow Trimmer Clipper GET IT!

Here’s an obvious pickup if you need to clean the perimeter of your eyebrows, zap away overgrown sideburns and neck hairs, or disappear stray nose and ear hairs.

Lightweight, compact, and portable, it’s great for travel touch-ups.

PROS:

-Wet or dry use

-Nearly half off at press time

CONS:

-Won’t shave thick beard hair

Get It: Save 42% on the Wahl Ear, Nose, & Brow Trimmer Clipper ($9; was $16) at Amazon

