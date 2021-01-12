Bombas Introduces Underwear to Its Lineup of Cult-Favorite Basics

Bombas has wedged its way into your dresser drawers, becoming the go-to for socks and tees. Now you can add underwear to that list of premium basics. The brand has launched three styles for men—brief, trunk, and boxer briefs, all in breathable cotton modal. They’re available in an inclusive range of straight and plus sizes (S-3XL), and the initial lineup comes in solid colors including black, navy, medium heather grey, and midnight plum (trunk and boxer brief only).

You’ll appreciate the thoughtful design elements. There are no tags and the flat-lay waistband won’t dig or roll. None of the styles are skin-tight, but you best believe they’re not boxy, shapeless, or prone to sagging. Here’s the big draw: Bombas designed a diagonal fly for easy access.

Of course if you’re familiar with the brand, you also know its commitment to giving back. For every pair of underwear you buy, Bombas will give a pair of donation underwear designed to address the needs of the homeless community (the brand’s network spans 3,500+ partners in all 50 states). With this introduction of underwear, Bombas is now providing the top three most requested items of clothing to shelters: socks (#1), underwear (#2), and T-shirts (#3).

[$28 for 1; $84 for 3-pack; $168 for 6-pack; bombas.com]

