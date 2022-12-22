Bring In The New Year With This Hugo Boss Watch on Your Wrist

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the New Year right around the corner, it would be smart to make some new pickups to add to our wardrobe. New gear to rock when we go out in the New Year. New Year New You don’t have to just be about your fitness. And with this Hugo Boss Watch from Watch Shop in your collection, you will certainly look like a million bucks.

In our opinion, we think every guy should have a nice collection of watches. Doesn’t have to be so massive they need to be stored in a closet or anything. Just a few should do. A nice variety to pair well with any outfit you are gonna wear on a given day. And this Hugo Boss Watch will pair quite well with any winter outfit you throw on this season.

Right off the bat, the feature that makes this Hugo Boss Watch so perfect for the winter season is the band. It’s got a brown leather strap that has a nice worn look to it. That brown leather is a very earthy design. And the winter sure does scream for a more earthy aesthetic. So you got a perfect watch to add to your whole look this winter.

Beyond that, this little number from Watch Shop has a great watch face that adds to the look. A silver and black face with a dash of red in there that really makes the watch pop. Add in the water resistance up to 50 meters feature and a very precise interior that helps keep perfect time, you’ve got yourself a nice little accessory to add to your life in the New Year

So if you want to pick up some new styles to bring in the New Year, you should pick up this Hugo Boss Watch from Watch Shop right now. We got one of them ourselves and we’ve learned from personal experience that this is a must-own for any man. Pick one up now while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Hugo Boss Watch ($184) at Watch Shop

