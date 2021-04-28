Bring Some Style To Your WFH Routine With The UGG Kalib Robe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of us are still working from home these days. That may not change for a while. So you’ll want to keep yourself as comfortable as possible during the day. That way you can perform at a much higher level. And you’ll have a hard time finding something more comfortable than the UGG Kalib Robe.

When people think of UGG, they think of furry little boots that look comfy and feel even comfier. But there’s a whole wide world of goodies from that brand that goes beyond footwear. One just has to look at this UGG Kalib Robe to understand that this thing is going to make us ease into the workday in style.

Style is always high with this brand and the UGG Kalib Robe is no exception to that rule. It’s got a nice, old-school look to it with a little bit of that UGG charm. A nice little fleece lining that doesn’t just give it a nice little kick of style. But it also helps to keep you nice and relaxed during your day.

That fleece lining is going to feel like heaven on your skin. You can throw on some undies and just wander around the house in this all day long. It’ll keep you warm, but not too warm. Especially in the heat, as it’s very breathable and makes the summer days ahead a lot more easy-breezy than they would be otherwise.

Best of all is that you can pick this up for a great low price. Zappos has the UGG Kalib Robe on sale and it can be yours right now. All you have to do is head on over and pick one up before the stock runs out. If you are gonna be in your home office for the foreseeable future, you owe it to yourself.

