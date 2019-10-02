British Sophistication at Amazing Savings—Macy’s Suiting Event

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Sometimes just dressing up isn’t enough. There are occasions, particularly during the upcoming holiday season, when you’ll want to kick your style up a notch. This is the perfect jacket for just such an occasion. Right now, get this suit jacket on sale—marked all the way down to $55. That’s 80 percent off!

For real class and indomitable style, nothing beats a double-breasted jacket. Now mix in pinstripes, and you’ve got true British flair. Grab that jacket at 80 percent off, and you’re a veritable genius! Especially when you show up to the party looking like a real dandy. In this jacket, it’s going to be hard not to stand out from the crowd.

Regularly priced at $275, this amazingly regal and majestic Bar III Double-breasted Pinstriped Suit Jacket is just $55 through October 7 at Macy’s. And it’s made with 100 percent cotton seersucker. So even though it’s buttoned-up across the front, you’ll stay cool and comfortable while looking like James Bond.

Pair it with a solid dress shirt of a different shade, perhaps one with a pinned collar if you want to take the look even further. Now take the dandy up higher by mixing in a colorful patterned tie. Perhaps paisley or floral print? Unfortunately, the matching suit pants are already sold out; styles and sizes go fast during the Macy’s Suiting Event.

Finish off the outfit with black chinos or black jeans. (Black, because you don’t want your pants to detract from the regal majesty of this swanky jacket.) Now you’re more than just a guy in a great jacket. Now, you’re a rock star.

British Sophistication, Dapper Style

Bar III brilliantly updates classic British sophistication with the tailored profile, eye-catching pinstripes, and dignified double-breasted design of this exceptionally soft, seersucker navy suit jacket. It’s cut in a slim fit, so it’s contemporary as well as classic. With higher armholes and slimmer sleeves, it sports a snazzy peak lapel.

This dapper, fun coat features a two-button double-breasted closure; that’s 2×3 buttons, for six buttons in all. It also boasts classy four-button cuffs and a left chest pocket with an awesome attached navy pocket stuffer that’s adjustable.

Show up at the office holiday party with a suave, debonair look that no one will even come close to topping. You’ll do far more than just stand out; you’ll get attention for all the right reasons. Yes, with this stylin’ suit jacket on sale, you’ll impress those you need to impress, with your unique vision and your ability to pull off this amazing coat. And you’ll have saved over $200 in the process. Genius, I dare say.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers