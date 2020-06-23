Brooklinen Has Some Of The Comfiest Beach Towels Around

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For the next few months, the beach is the place to be. Finally, the summer is here and the temperature is high. You can get out of the house and spend some time on the beach, enjoying the sun and the waves. And if you’re going to the beach, you should have one of these amazing Brooklinen Beach Towels with you.

Brooklinen is pretty well renowned for making some top of the line bedding materials. You can find the most comfortable sheets and such there. That high level of quality and comfort can be found in these unbelievable Brooklinen Beach Towels.

When you head on down to the beach, you need at least 2 towels with you. One to dry yourself off after coming out of the water and one to put down on the sand for you to sit down in. If you’re using the Brooklinen Beach Towels, you’ll dry off with no problems at all and be really relaxed as you stay sand-free.

These Brooklinen Beach Towels are made with 96% cotton, and that cotton is super absorbent. That cotton also helps to give these towels its amazing look. There are 4 different colors you can choose from and each of them is a really groovy looking design.

It’s still early days for the summer, which means you have a lot of time to hang at the beach. So head on over to Brooklinen right now and pick up some Brooklinen Beach Towels. You need some towels anyway, so you might as well make them the most comfortable ones you can find.

Get It: Pick up the Brooklinen Beach Towels ($65) at Brooklinen

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!