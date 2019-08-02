Brooklinen Launched a New Loungewear Line and It’s on Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Brooklinen is one of the best brands for bedding. The sheets, comforters and blankets have over 40,000 5-star reviews, and now, Brooklinen is bringing that unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail to menswear.

Brooklinen knows a thing or two about comfort, so each item is designed to be soft, breathable, and lightweight. It’s going to make staying in bed all day an even more attractive prospect.

Want to try some for yourself? All new menswear items are marked down 10 percent. Picking up two items? Save 10 percent. Thinking of getting three or more? Your order is eligible for 20 percent off. Even better? Any order over $100 will get a set of free towels—a $39 value.

Check out the full line below.