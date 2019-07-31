9 Classic Looks To Pick Up At Buck Mason

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Buck Mason was founded in 2013 by Sasha Koehn and Erik Allen, who were neighbors in Venice, California. Initially setting up shop in a 350 square foot garage right off Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the brand utilized a mix of modern technology and tried-and-true manufacturing techniques to create small batch runs of tees, sweatshirts, and more.

For those that just want a simple white T-shirt and jeans, or a classic faded blue sweatshirt with khaki shorts, Buck Mason got you covered. Each design is intended to make getting dressed totally streamlined. Plus, each item is built to last, so you won’t have to keep replacing your worn khakis and t-shirts season after season.

There are plenty of options, from field shirts to denim to shorts and sweatshirts. Looking to get ready for fall? Pick up a denim jacket, or an ultra-soft sweater. It’s not about trends and clothes you’ll only wear once before relegating them to the back of the closet. Buying from Buck Mason means you’ll buck the trends, and have a timeless wardrobe that’s designed to never go out of style.

Check out a sampling of some of our favorite classics from Buck Mason below.