Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Most t-shirts aren’t designed for longevity. They either fall apart after a wash or two, develop holes, or fit terribly and are relegated to only be worn in the house on laundry day. For an article of clothing that most of us wear just about every day (either on its own or layered under a jacket or sweater) shouldn’t we invest in options that are made to withstand whatever we throw at it?

Buck Mason feels the same way and it has spent three years perfecting the classic tee with the Slub Curved Hem Tee.

The brand went through roughly 52 variations on the shirt. Even then it isn’t completely done, with fine tweaks here and there being done.

A fundamental element of the T-shirt is the fabric. It could be crafted with this best seam work in the world, but if it was crafted with cheap cotton then the shirt is a waste. Buck Mason’s slub cotton tees are made entirely of slub cotton, which is milled in small batches in low-pressure looms. It’s also laundered twice, so it immediately feels just a touch worn-in. It’s tough enough to be worn throughout the year but still light enough to be comfortable in the warmer seasons. In short, it’s a best seller for a reason.

This attention to detail doesn’t necessarily translate to an exorbitant price tag. The tee retails for just $32, and comes in 11 core shades (classic colors like navy, black and white) and 11 seasonal hues, which include olive tones and a stunning dove gray wash. It also comes in a curved and classic hem, though the classic variation only comes in six shades.

Get yours today while all colors are still in stock.

Get It: Pick up the Slub Curved Hem Tee ($32) at Buck Mason.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.