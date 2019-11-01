Bundle Up: 5 Amazing Deals Right Now at the Saks Coat Sale

Corneliani Point Collar Plaid Raincoat GET IT!

This sweet topcoat tweaks the classic trench silhouette, covering it in a smart plaid and streamlining the design. It sports a point collar, tab-button cuffs, epaulets, a back vent, and a concealed front button closure. Made in Italy.

Get It: Save 50% on this Corneliani Point Collar Plaid Raincoat ($998; was $1,995) at Saks Fifth Avenue

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!