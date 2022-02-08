Bundle up For the Cold With This Shirt Jacket From Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We may be in the winter for a little while longer. But that doesn’t mean the weather won’t warm up at some point. And that doesn’t mean there won’t be days that aren’t too cold to handle. Days that just need some lightweight cover to keep warm. When those days come now or in the spring, the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket will get the job.

The Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is gonna get a lot of usage in the cold weather when you pick it up. That’s because it comes made with the trademark Huckberry level of craft. You can be sure that this is made so well that it won’t fall apart at the first sign of pressure.

Once you throw on the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket, you will feel the warmth. Not too warm, but warm enough to keep you comfortable on those brisk days and nights. Maybe even on its own when it’s not too cold. All thanks to that cotton canvas shell and polyester lining that does the job and does it well.

It doesn’t hurt that this looks pretty damn good to boot. You got six color options to work with. Very earthy tones to work with, but that is fine as these color options are ideal for cold weather days. On its own or as a part of a layered outfit, this will look like a dream on your person.

Give that wardrobe of yours a nice upgrade with the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket. It’s perfect for the cold and will not let you down in look or function. So head on over to Huckberry right now and pick one up while you can. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket ($180; was $258) at Huckberry

