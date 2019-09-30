Bundle Up For The Fall With This Sweatshirt At Todd Snyder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There’s no question about it anymore. The calendar has finally pushed past the point of no return. It is now officially the Fall season. There may be little blips of the summer season for the next few weeks, but there is no going back. The temperature is dropping and the leaves are turning. So with the new season means a change in fashion. And luckily for everybody, changing the items in a wardrobe will be a lot easier.

Wardrobe shifts will be a lot easier because there are going to be plenty of massive sales at all sorts of outlets these days. Labor day is almost like the starting line for a marathon of sales until the end of the year. And when there is a sale at an outlet known for high-quality clothing like Todd Snyder, there may be no better time than now to take advantage of these sales.

Todd Snyder makes great clothing and sells great clothing. Striking a deal with Champion has added even more great options on the online store. Champion is one of the classic athletic brands and getting into business with Todd Snyder is a great deal for both brands. Champion has never been better then they have been with these new items being produced.

With the fall season in effect, staying warm is going to become more and more of a priority. And usually worrying about the weather doesn’t always equate to the best looking fashion in the world. That doesn’t have to be, though. This is why this sale over at Todd Snyder comes at a great time. Because in tandem with Champion, there is plenty of options out there to look good while effortlessly keeping the brisk breeze at bay. An item like the Champion Logo Rib Sweatshirt In Navy.

The Champion Logo Rib Sweatshirt In Navy is a great sweatshirt to add to the closet. There is nothing too overdone with the design. It’s got a classic look but it doesn’t look like an old sweatshirt. There is no worry about finding this sweatshirt in the bargain bin at a thrift shop. This is a very forward-thinking but nostalgically minded piece of fashion.

Being that the Champion Logo Rib Sweatshirt In Navy is made by Champion, it is perfect to be used in athletic situations. Just because the weather is dropping doesn’t mean that there will be no need to break a sweat out in the world. Going for a run won’t be a problem with this sweatshirt on. But just because it can be really useful in stressful situations, doesn’t mean it can’t also be worn in social situations. Nights out with the guys after work are going to be even more in need of warm clothing. The cold will be even stronger. So this will fit in while keeping the cold away. It’s a perfect piece of fashion. Form and function are both incredibly high.

Getting clothes on sale is always amazing. It just feels like getting away with something. Saving 33 percent on a piece of clothing as high quality as the Champion Logo Rib Sweatshirt In Navy feels like stealing. And why not? It looks great and is made so well that it will make a workout more comfortable in the dropping temperatures. The fall is going to make sweatshirts like this a very in demand item. So while supplies last, grab one of them now and bundle up.

Get It: Pick up the Champion Logo Rib Sweatshirt In Navy ($99; was $148) at Todd Snyder

