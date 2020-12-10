Bundle Up For The Winter With This Columbia Insulated Hooded Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

It may feel like the winter is already here, but we’re still a few weeks away from the official start of the season. This means that it’ll get even colder out there as the days drift on. And if you want to stay warm during those horrible winter nights, this Columbia Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket is perfect for you.

The Columbia Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket is a great jacket to have in the winter season. Its insulation properties are amazing, keeping the cold at bay and the warmth inside so you’re never uncomfortable out there. That’s because it is stuffed with a Faux Down lining, surrounded with a nylon/polyester shell.

Another way that the Columbia Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket is comfortable to wear is that it is incredibly lightweight. You won’t feel weighed down, like you’re trudging up a mountain when this is on. You’d expect something this heavy-duty to weigh a ton. That’s the magic of the craft on display.

Even better for the winter season is that this coat is water-resistant. So on those winter days when the snow starts to fall, you can go on outside and not have to worry about getting soaked to the gills when this jacket is on.

Right now, you can pick up the Columbia Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket at Zappos for a great price. Zappos carries more than just top brand footwear, as this amazing coat is an example of. This sales price won’t last forever. So pick it up now as a gift for yourself or a family member. Now’s the right time for it.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket ($105; was $160) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!