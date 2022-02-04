Bundle up For Your Daily Run With The Essentials Training Hoodie

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, simplicity is the best bet when it comes to looking for new clothes. Why go crazy looking for the most lavish clothes when you can get something simple and comfortable? Something that can fit with pretty much any outfit you got. An item like the Essentials Training Hoodie from Rhone fits that bill in our minds.

Rhone is a fantastic brand that we have written about in the past. And we will continue to keep writing about them because if they keep putting out items like the Essentials Training Hoodie, we have no choice but to stan. Which we can do from personal experience because we got our hands on one of these.

Trying one of these on for ourselves was quite the experience. Right off the bat, it just feels like you’re home. That polyester just fits on the skin so comfortably, letting you breathe and move with ease. Perfect for working out, running errands, or just hanging out with friends.

But the real magic trick of the Essentials Training Hoodie is how perfect it goes with pretty much any outfit you got this winter season. The sleek and simple design just fits so well that you won’t have to spend time figuring out what to wear. Throw this on and stay stylish/comfortable all day long.

We are quite happy having the Essentials Training Hoodie in our closet and we think you guys will be too. Rhone keeps on making winners and this one is no exception to the rule. So pick up one or two for yourself and make that closet of yours look better than ever.

Get It: Pick up the Essentials Training Hoodie ($88) at Rhone

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!