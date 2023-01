ColdGear® Armour Fitted Crew GET IT!

Throw this on as the top of your workout attire with the mock long sleeve underneath and you will be cooking with gas. The workout will be better than ever with this moving in tandem with you.

Get It: Pick up the ColdGear® Armour Fitted Crew ($45) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!