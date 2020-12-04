Bundle Up Your Loved Ones This Holiday With A Gift From Canada Goose

Kirkfield Bomber Jacket Black Label GET IT!

There’s something classic about a Bomber Jacket. This Bomber Jacket from Canada Goose keeps up that classic tradition with a new sensibility. Either of the colors you choose with this jacket will offer a ton of style. For those winter days that aren’t windy but still cold, you will look amazing with this coat on.

Get It: Pick up the Kirkfield Bomber Jacket Black Label ($750) at Canada Goose

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!