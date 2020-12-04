Bundle Up Your Loved Ones This Holiday With A Gift From Canada Goose

Langford Parka GET IT!

We said up above that we got a coat from Canada Goose to try out and this is the one. And we immediately fell in love with this great coat. It kept us so toasty and it feels like a dream. This coat is so soft and it looks amazing. It really ties our outfits together. For anyone that needs a brand new coat this winter, we couldn’t recommend this one any more.

Get It: Pick up the Langford Parka ($1,050) at Canada Goose

