Style

Bundle Up Your Loved Ones This Holiday With A Gift From Canada Goose

Terrain Parka X OVO
5
Canada Goose 4 / 5

Terrain Parka X OVO

GET IT!

Canada Goose has launched a new collection and it comes with quite the impressive parka. Teaming up with Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) line again, this parka continues the tradition of Canada Goose’s tactical heritage. 10 Years of teaming up with OVO has delivered a consistent stream of quality products and this Parka is another notch in the belt. 

Get It: Pick up the Terrain Parka X OVO ($1,095) at Canada Goose

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_300x490
More from Style