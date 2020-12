X-Ray Chilliwack Bomber GET IT!

If you’re worried about the cold, you would be wise to pick up a coat that is designed with Canadian Bush pilots in mind. And that is what this Bomber is made for. So it will work wonders for you in your American winter wonderland. Another winning entry in the just-launched ICONS collection.

Get It: Pick up the X-Ray Chilliwack Bomber ($1,295) at Canada Goose

