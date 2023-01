Stella 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring GET IT!

Sometimes simplicity packs the most punch. Just look at this gorgeous yellow-gold band that has a small yet immaculate diamond on it. It’s a timeless piece and one that she will adore for ages.

Get It: Pick up the Stella 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring ($450) at Kendra Scott

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!