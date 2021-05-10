The 7 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers in 2021

Read this before you buy Instagram followers

When it comes to the sheer amount of people logging on every day, sharing content, engaging with people, and keeping people engaged longer through visual content, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more popular platform than Instagram. It is the favored platform among young folks, influencer types, and even marketers who want to get their brand featured on the platform so that they can bring in some more business.

Instagram boasts higher engagement rates than other social platforms, and while you might think that it could be too late for you to set up an Instagram account for your business, it is never too late! You can get started right now on the second largest social media platform in the world (right behind Facebook in terms of numbers). Instagram is full of real people who could be interested in what your business has to offer – it’s all a matter of getting the algorithm to put you in front of those folks.

What if you could take a shortcut of sorts? Did you know that you could skip some of the work that can take a lot of time when it comes to running your Instagram account by simply buying things like followers, likes, and more?

That’s right – you can buy Instagram followers and likes, and when you work with a reputable platform to buy your followers on the photo-sharing network, you can be sure you will receive only high-quality followers that will help raise your follower count exponentially.

Got any questions about how it works? Let’s get some of those questions answered, as well as show you the best places to go to buy followers on Instagram for yourself.

Is it safe to buy Instagram followers?

It is not so safe in the traditional sense of the word, because technically, purchasing followers on Instagram can be seen as a breach of the Instagram terms of service. The problem is that the followers you obtain will oftentimes be fake followers and bots that Instagram’s systems will probably purge after a short time anyway, or that could simply stop following your account at any time. The key is to buy from a reputable provider that only delivers real Instagram followers when you buy.

There’s a good reason to think about buying Instagram followers too. It can be a booster to jump start the growth you know you need to accomplish on the platform. Without followers, it can be hard for your brand to be seen as authentic, because people identify with pages that have high numbers of comments, likes, and followers. While this doesn’t seem fair, you can catch up and gain some notoriety with your numbers when you buy followers on Instagram, and you might even bring up the chance of real people following you, too.

Is there a trick to this? In a way, yes. You don’t want to go wild and buy a bunch of followers at one time. This could appear suspicious to people who might notice your account only has a post or two and thousands of followers. However, if you do it right (and preferably over time), your Instagram presence will appear to be genuine.

What is the best site to buy Instagram followers?

When you decide that you would like to try this approach to bringing in more followers on Instagram, take a second to make sure you are on a reputable site.

Check for an SSL connection. This means the site is secure and your payment information is safe.

Use a site that feeds Instagram followers slowly over time, making the account look more organic.

Make sure there are good reviews about the site from previous customers.

Check for a guarantee so you can make up for any followers that might fall off of your account.

Make sure the site you choose has a good customer support team that will be there if you need help.

With all of this in mind, here are some of the best and trusted sites to buy Instagram followers safely.

Twicsy is one of the top companies on the internet for folks looking to buy new followers on Instagram. They’ve been ranked the best site to buy Instagram followers by the likes of InTouch Weekly, US Magazine and hundreds of customer reviews. The company is well known for matching real, active Instagram users profiles with your account, so you won’t have to worry about dealing with bots or fake accounts following you and putting your own account at risk.

When you buy Instagram followers through Twicsy, you will receive your new followers within a 24 hour window – this is super fast delivery! Twicsy guarantees the services it provides, and they even offer a refund if you are not happy with their services for any reason.

As well as this, customers can also buy Instagram likes and views. Whatever you need for your Instagram social network strategy, Twicsy has you covered.

Buy Instagram Followers on Twicsy.com

Buzzoid has been around for a number of years, almost as long as Instagram itself. Folks like working with Buzzoid because of the speed of delivery and the authenticity of the followers they deliver. Just like Twicsy, you can also buy Instagram likes and views on Buzzoid.

You can buy seemingly any number of followers through Buzzoid, depending on your budget, and you can be sure that all of them will be real Instagram followers that will engage with your posts when you put up new content.

Buy Instagram Followers on Buzzoid.com

3. Rushmax

Rushmax allows you to easily purchase new Instagram followers in packages ranging from 50 followers to up to 5000 followers. You don’t need to worry about compromising your account’s security due to their lack of need for your password, and Rushmax also works to deliver your newly purchased followers quickly.

To make things even better, they have 24/7 customer service ready to answer your questions, so don’t hesitate to contact them with any questions that might be on your mind.

4. iDigic

Like other names on this list, iDigic will never supply an account with fake followers. They can help you grow your account by providing you with real followers that will help to improve your engagement rates on Instagram thanks to their instant delivery.

You can select from several different packages depending on how much money you want to spend on new followers, and you can bet that they will show up in your account within up to 24 hours of placing your order. They also offer a wide variety of payment methods when you buy IG followers.

5. DVYViral

DVYViral does things a little differently than other Instagram services on the list. This is because instead of buying followers here, you simply grow your account with automated activity – allowing you to organically get authentic followers.

The company is strict about making sure it follows Instagram’s rules to a tee, so that you don’t put your Instagram profile at risk. After all, these are real accounts and real followers. You will also be provided with targeting and reporting, as well as customer support and a nice 14-day money-back guarantee on your purchase if you aren’t satisfied.

6. V Labs

V Labs, like the other brands on our list, works to supply you with Instagram followers as soon as you purchase them. One thing that sets this platform apart from the rest is the cool fact that they will often give newer users free likes or followers, as a way to demonstrate how the service works.

Another way V Labs is different? They provide a follower subscription service, giving you new followers every month. This will see your account grow by up to 15-60 followers every day. With this kind of growth, you could join the ranks of Instagram influencers sooner rather than later.

7. Diozzub

Diozzub is a company you might go with if you already have a bit of an established following and want to grow it even more. This is because the platform sells packages of up to 100,000 followers – but you wouldn’t want to purchase this as a brand new Insta account.

Their packages are affordable, however, so if you want to add to an already sizable audience without going over your budget, Diozzub could be the right platform for you to choose.

How do I buy real Instagram followers?

You don’t want to have fake accounts following you on Instagram, because it could put your account at risk. This is why you always only want to purchase followers from legit companies who have a track record of providing authentic, genuine followers to the people who buy them.

Your Instagram account should also be one that works to post consistent and diverse content. Do this in conjunction with purchasing followers to give your numbers a boost, and you will have a nice head start in the Instagram marketing department.

How much will it cost to buy Instagram followers?

The pricing largely depends on the service you choose to work with, as every company will have different pricing on their follower packages. However, it has gotten quite affordable to do this as the years have gone on, and you can give your account up to 100 new followers for as little as $2, or you can really skyrocket your numbers by purchasing 100,000 followers, if you have the cash.

Some companies even provide a monthly managed subscription, so that your Instagram growth can become completely automated. To really make sure you gain some clout on the platform to bring your brand to the forefront of your followers’ attention, use some of these best practices:

Post original, engaging content to your business account so that active followers can engage with it.

Use proper hashtags when categorizing your posts, so that your target audience will be able to see it easily.

Appeal to new organic followers by including shout-outs to people as an appreciation when they engage with your content.

Doing some of these things in conjunction with purchasing followers on Instagram could help you bring your social media marketing game to the next level. In time, with enough engagement, maybe Instagram’s algorithm will sort you into the highly coveted Instagram stories Discover tab. As a business owner, this could potentially lead to new customers if your content is trending in the right demographics.

Buy Instagram followers to boost your growth

You can increase the amount of engagement on your Instagram posts and the amount of followers on your account by taking advantage of some of the steps outlined here. Don’t just stop at buying followers, though – stay engaged with the community you hope to build through your Instagram posts.

A marketing strategy to engage with people on social media is a winning strategy for a small business looking to achieve more growth online. What better place to start than with your Instagram page? Using some of these ideas and a growth service, you might be shocked at how well your social proof could go up in a short period of time. Now that you know how, you can finally get started on building up the number of people following your page. If you’re on other social networks such as TikTok, you can also use TokMatic.com to buy TikTok followers, likes and views.

To buy Instagram followers from the #1 trusted vendor, use Twicsy.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!