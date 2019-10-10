This Weekend Only: Buy A Coat, Give A Coat at Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re looking for a way to help out those less fortunate, buy a new coat! This weekend only (through October 14) when you buy a coat at macys.com, a child, man, or woman in need will also get a new winter coat. What better way to give back during the upcoming holiday season? Buy one, and give one.

Think about it. You score an awesome new coat—on sale, mind you, at savings up to 80 percent off. Then, just in time for winter, a person in need receives a brand new coat as well, courtesy of Macy’s. You get what you want, while a less fortunate person receives what they need. Buy one, give one. Total win-win.

Buy One, Give One

The Big Give Back event at Macy’s is an annual charity mission to help Clothes4Souls. Since its partnership with Clothes4Souls began in 2013, Macy’s has donated more than 235,000 coats to the needy—$9.4 million worth. Last year Macy’s donated 35,000 coats to provide warmth and hope to those less fortunate. This year, you can buy one and give one, too.

So go to Macy’s today and pick out your new winter coat. There’s a great selection of puffers, pea coats, topcoats, bombers, parkas, active and track jackets, and even cool leather to choose from. Better yet, a ton of these jackets and coats are already on sale—marked down half-off or more. And we’re talking big-name brands, like Calvin Klein, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Cole Haan, London Fog, and too many more to list here.

So you get a great deal on a lust-worthy coat, and someone in need gets a new coat as well. How can you say no? If you’ve been wondering how you can help the homeless, the less fortunate, or even just help a kid get a new coat for school, this is the best chance you’ll get. And it takes extremely little effort on your part.

Getting a new coat also frees you up to donate your old coat, and clean out your closet. So really, by buying one new coat for yourself at Macy’s, you’re actually giving two coats to the needy!

The Men’s Journal Picks

This Calvin Klein Puffer ($90; was $225) is ideal for the season. It comes in nine colors, including navy, black, orange, olive camo, and this versatile grey. And it runs in sizes from XS to 3XL. So there’s one for every guy and every occasion. It’s a Regular Fit, so it’s comfortable and features two handwarmer pockets and a drawstring hem to lockout inclement weather and keep your torso toasty.

Better yet, it’s 60 percent off! Best of all, when you buy this coat, another coat gets donated to someone in need of a winter coat. Buy one, give one! Everybody’s happy.

This GUESS Faux-Leather Moto Jacket ($148; was $295) keeps your style looking cool and your conscience clean. The sherpa-fleece lining will keep you warm all winter long, and you don’t have to worry about the faux-leather getting ruined due to rain or snow. So it’s a go-anywhere, do anything leather jacket—that’s not leather at all.

The sherpa fleece is warm enough you can throw this jacket over a t-shirt and you’re ready to walk out the door. The asymmetrical full zipper locks out wind and moisture, and the polyurethane faux-leather shell and polyester fleece are—get this—totally machine washable. Is this the perfect winter coat? Could be.

Better yet, it’s 50 percent off! Best of all, when you buy this coat, another coat gets donated to someone in need of a winter coat. Buy one, give one! Everybody’s happy.

Get over to Macy’s before the weekend is out, and grab a new winter coat. you’ll also be ensuring someone who needs one will also be getting a new winter coat. And you can donate your old winter coat if you want as well—so you’re giving back twice. And, you get a brand-new winter coat.

For more details on the Macy’s Big Give Back event, go to macys.com and learn how you can buy one, and give one.

Get It: See all the amazing winter coats on sale at Macys

