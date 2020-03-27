The Kitchen Counter Gets a Masculine Makeover

Is there such a thing as a masculine countertop? That’s definitely debatable, but Caesarstone, the company that invented quartz surfacing for kitchens and other home interiors, has a new quartet of colors that, if they’re not strictly masculine, are definitely dramatic.

New for this year, the 33-year-old manufacturer has launched a line of “blacks” that transform alloys like bronze, steel, and cast iron into a finish that is a bit more metallic-looking than the average kitchen counter and instantly creates a modern aesthetic in any space. The colors, with names that make them sound like they’d fit right in with Darth Vader’s aesthetic—Black Tempal, Oxidian, Piatto Black, and Empira Black, the latter of which you can see below—are textured variations on dark grey and charcoal hues, and they’re all incredibly natural-looking. Imagine the coolest downtown loft or the bar of a hot new restaurant—that’s the exact look you can now bring to your own kitchen remodel, just by changing the kitchen counter. It’s one of the easiest ways to dramatically transform a kitchen, even if you don’t have the budget for an architect and a bunch of high-end appliances.

And each color is still Caesarstone through and through. For anyone not familiar with the brand, that basically means it’s a blend of more than 90 percent of natural stone (along with polymers and pigments) that creates an entirely realistic look, but built to withstand normal wear-and-tear in the kitchen like scratches and stains. It can even be used outdoors if you’re looking to upgrade that pool and barbecue area. So if you’ve ever looked longingly at the dining room of some chic downtown restaurant and wished you could create that look at home, there’s now an easy way to make it happen.

