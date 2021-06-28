Callaway Shorts Are The Perfect Attire For A Golf Trip This Summer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Callaway makes some of the best clothing around for those fellas that like to hit the links. Especially for the summer, when you can wear light clothing and enjoy the weather while you hit some golf balls. And that is why you need to head on over to Zappos and get the perfect summer golf wear with the Callaway 9″ Stretch Solid Shorts.

Zappos carries the best brands around, so it is no surprise that Callaway is represented within. Not just the best shoe brands, but clothing that any active man would benefit greatly from having. So while the heat is on and you’re looking to nail that 8 hole, these shorts are perfect for your day out.

Why are these Callaway 9″ Stretch Solid Shorts so great? For one, they’re incredibly comfortable. A 95/5% blend of Polyester and Elastane makes it so these shorts are mobile, giving you the agility you need to move in pretty much anyway. Not to mention the breathability, these make for perfect summer wear.

Another reason why these Callaway 9″ Stretch Solid Shorts are so great is that they’re not just good for the links. You can wear these out of the house in pretty much any situation. Head out to the bars or to a backyard BBQ party with these on and you’ll fit right in.

So why now pick up a pair of the Callaway 9″ Stretch Solid Shorts right now? They look good to the eye, matching well with almost any summer outfit you got, golf attire or no. And they are incredibly comfortable. Zappos carries them for a reason, and they can be yours right now. Don’t let the summer pass by without them.

