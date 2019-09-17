Calvin Klein Has A Perfect Fall Hoodie On Sale At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





One of the best things about the fall is how it is very ok for people to just get comfortable. It’s an oddly relaxing time. The summer heat is gone and the winter is here, so extreme weather is nothing to worry about. The only thing people need to do is wear some good pieces of clothing that can keep an equilibrium. Not too hot, not too cold.

Not every day is going to be filled from morning to night with work or social events where expensive clothing is necessary. Sometimes people are just going to want to relax. Relax at home or just a relaxing little night out with friends. Nothing too crazy. So these fall nights are going to need a little something that can keep people warm without breaking the bank.

One of those items that are going to be worn with a high frequency in the fall is going to be sweatshirts. Hoodies will be even more popular because of the hoods adding an extra layer of protection on a windy day. Wearing a hoodie may not be classy enough for a night out at an exclusive club or a work dinner. But just because a hoodie is made for casual settings doesn’t mean it has to be a cheaply made or look like it’s about to fall apart.

Anybody who wants to add a great looking hoodie into the wardrobe mix would be smart to pick up the Calvin Klein Men’s Varsity Logo Hoodie over at Macy’s. Picking up anything from Calvin Klein is going to be a smart choice. It is a brand that just screams quality. Getting anything from Calvin Klein is going to be a good purchase.

Just look at the Calvin Klein Men’s Varsity Logo Hoodie. It’s a gorgeous looking hoodie. It isn’t too ostentatious or anything like that. Coming from Calvin Klein doesn’t mean it is going to be really busy. This is a very simple, sleek looking design that almost looks like a Hockey sweater with a quick glance. Black is a smart choice for the fall because black is always a good look while doing the work of keeping the body warm on a cold fall day by absorbing the sunlight. And with that Calvin Klein design adds a design element that doesn’t scream out to be looked at, but catches the eye anyway. It’s the perfect kind of low key design.

Macy’s is always going to have the items anyone needs. There are just tons of options in stock at Macy’s all the time. A ton of options is not the only great calling card for Macy’s. Macy’s always has great sales too. Today is no different. Because the Calvin Klein Men’s Varsity Logo Hoodie is getting a big discount today. It was already on sale, but Macy’s is adding an extra 30 percent off with coupon code VIP. Getting a wonderful hoodie that will make the fall season more relaxing for 47 percent off is a great deal. It won’t last forever, so grab one now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Men’s Varsity Logo Hoodie ($42 with coupon code VIP; was $80) at Macy’s.

