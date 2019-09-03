Get A Calvin Klein Slim Fit Suit For Under $200 At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Every man needs at least one great suit in his closet. Even if your job isn’t in an office, you always need a suit for any formal occasions.

Unfortunately, suits are the one article of clothing that’s always going to look its price, so the more you pay, the more you’re likely to have a better, more expensive-looking suit. The better the material, the more expensive the suit will cost (and the better it will hang off your body).

The trick to scoring an expensive suit is finding one on sale. When we stumbled upon the Calvin Klein Men’s Slim-Fit Suit, we had to share it. It’s 75 percent off and only $150, so it’s a great investment not just for right now, but for forever.

Look, we get it: Not every guy is going to be a great fit for this Slim-Fit Suit. Some men are going to need a bulkier suit due to a bigger frame. That’s ok—if you’re the kind of guy that prefers slim fit clothing, this is the perfect suit for you. Plus, the charcoal herringbone color looks professional yet cool, unlike a traditional basic black suit.

The suit has a slim fit through the shoulders, chest and waist. The armholes are a little higher and the sleeves are slimmer, making for a suit jacket that hugs the body. The pants are designed to fall a touch below the waist, and provide a slim fit through the hips and the thighs. They have a straight leg opening.

Being able to grab a new suit at a discount is always nice, but for just $150 is downright mindblowing. How can you pass up a brand new classic Calvin Klein suit at 75 percent off?

Get the Calvin Klein Men’s Slim-Fit Suit while supplies last, as deals like this don’t come around often.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Men’s Slim-Fit Suit ($150; was $600) at Macy’s.

