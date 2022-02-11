Canada Goose Drops New Collab for NBA All-Star Weekend

Roughly a decade ago, Canada Goose became hyper-ubiquitous. It didn’t matter if you were traipsing through a mountain town or urban city streets: goose down parks were everywhere. Canada Goose though, is not sitting back on its laurels, relying on existing designs. The brand just released a bold new collab with famed footwear designer Sales Bembury—the man behind Cole Haan’s LunarGrand wingtips, Yeezy Season 3 and 4 Military Boots, Versace’s Chain Reactions—for the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Part of a multiyear partnership with the NBA and its annual All-Star celebration, this new limited-edition collection uses patterns and materials essential to Canada Goose’s design DNA mixed with basketball style of the ’90s.

“The NBA significantly influenced my interest in design. Growing up watching games with my dad, and loving everything about ’90s basketball culture, from the ’94 Knicks to Space Jam and The Fresh Prince,” says Bembury. “The ’90s were a time of fashion exploration, and that ethos is what I believe Canada Goose, the NBA and I have captured with this collection.”

The Canada Goose & NBA Collection plays off the brand’s functional heritage and adds in a dash of Bembury’s “style without rules” approach. The four-piece unisex capsule was created so you can layer, mix, and match to present your own take on Canada Goose’s trademark style.

“Salehe Bembury is one of the world’s most innovative designers of today and we are excited to work with him as this year’s design partner for the NBA All-Star 2022,” said Woody Blackford, executive vice president of product at Canada Goose. “Our NBA partnership has opened the door to bold new interpretations of the Canada Goose brand. This capsule combines the quality and function that Canada Goose is renowned for with the cultural richness of the NBA and Salehe’s boundless design approach.”

A Look at the Canada Goose & NBA Collection

The Expedition Parka has been redesigned with an exaggerated chenille hood trim and removable vest.

The Concord Fleece uses the bold pattern of Bembury’s signature all-over thumbprint design.

The Signal Vest has an overstated front hem for added coverage and protection.

The Tundra Bib is built to protect the lower body from extreme conditions and features adjustable elastic suspenders plus an interior drawcord for a closer fit.

Each style features an exclusive co-branded Canada Goose and Salehe Bembury patch along with label showing Bembury’s signature thumbprint pattern and NBA logo.

Canada Goose’s collaboration with acclaimed footwear designer Salehe Bembury for the NBA All-Star Weekend celebration launches in the U.S. February 11, and will be available in select Canada Goose retail stores February 12.

