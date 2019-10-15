Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When you’re on your feet all day, the right shoes make all the difference in the world. Unless you work at a desk (lucky you), you’ve got to have comfortable shoes. But you also need to protect your feet from mishaps, and have a slip-resistant sole that won’t send you flying. If you spend your workdays running around a warehouse, yard, or job site, check out these Reebok work sneakers.

The Reebok Work Print Work ULTK offers durable construction, a comfortable interior, and reliable slip resistance. A composite toe offers SD 10 protection to protect your feet from dropped items and inadvertent kicks. So they’re strong. But the seamless textile upper also means they’re soft, lightweight, and breathable—as a sneaker should be.

Best of all, Zappos has these awesome Reebok work sneakers marked down 21 percent off! Normally $126, right now they can be yours for just $100. That’s a great price for work shoes—especially comfortable work sneakers from a respected brand like Reebok.

Performance Tech, Athletic Comfort

Reebok Work is a fairly new-ish division of Reebok that focuses on work, law enforcement, and military shoes for the new millennium. With all the upgrades in performance gear and particularly compounds and fabrics, there’s just no reason to settle for clunky work boots anymore. And with Reebok’s decades of experience making quality athletic shoes, it’s just a no-brainer that they’d make awesome work sneakers as well.

The ultra-fine nylon mesh lining of the ULTK work sneakers keeps your feet comfortable and dry. But it’s the sole that makes these excellent sneakers—and not just for work. The removable footbed is cushioned with MemoryTech Massage memory foam that contours to your foot for amazing support. Meanwhile, the foot-mapped 3D foam midsole provides excellent support, stability, and shock absorption.

Down under, the durable, slip-resistant rubber outsole has excellent oil, chemical, heat, electrical, and abrasion resistance. It’s resistant to metal chips and small glass shards. And the composite toe meets ASTM F2413-17 safety standards. So if you find yourself in a dicey spot, you should be able to stroll right out.

The Reebok Work Print Work ULTK sneakers come in black or grey, in sizes from 7-16. Best of all, they come in D and E widths to accommodate guys with wide feet. With sizing like that, you can bet they’re great for Big & Tall men, too.

More Reebok Work Sneakers

If you’re looking for a bit more support and grip, opt instead for Reebok Work Sublite work sneakers. They also have a composite toe for protection, and a mesh upper that’s lightweight and breathable. Plus that durable, slip-resistant rubber outsole, and removable cushioned footbed. And the same wide variety of sizing options, including extra wide

But the Sublites feature an extra-wide toebox for a roomier fit, and full-foot flex grooves and forefoot pads in the outsole for improved mobility and flex. And the instep nylon mesh provides a little more support when you’re planting, lifting, and twisting.

The Reebok Work Sublites are also on sale at Zappos. They’re just $95, marked down from $116. That’s 18 percent off.

So ditch the clunky work boots and slip inside some Reebok Work Sneakers from Zappos. They’re comfortable and lightweight. And they’re durable and reliable. And they’re on sale! What more could you ask for?

Get It: Save 18% on Reebok Work Sublite Sneakers ($95; was $116) at Zappos

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Dress for Anything with the New Rhone Commuter Jogger

Original Levi’s 501 Jeans Are 40% Off Right Now

Is This The Perfect Fall Boot?