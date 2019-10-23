Carhartt Exclusive: 25% Off Clearance Items for Men’s Journal Readers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Here’s an amazing deal you can’t pass up, and it’s an exclusive for Men’s Journal readers. Right now, you can take an extra 25 percent off all Clearance items at Carhartt. From its famous dungarees to hoodies, sweatshirts, shorts, and boots, everything in Carhartt’s Clearance section is already heavily discounted. And now you can get an extra 25 percent off with the code 25OFF19.

Since 1889, Carhartt has been making tough, durable, and comfortable clothes for people who work hard and play hard for a living. The brand is one of our favorite workwear and gear suppliers because it’s such a fantastic value. You get great gear at a fair price, always. And outdoorsmen swear by the quality of the hunting gear.

But right now that value is through the roof when you pair the Clearance savings with this extra markdown. Just use the code 25OFF19 at checkout, and take an extra 25 percent off Carhartt Clearance items. With some of these items already marked down to half off, you could save as much as 63 percent on essential workwear and hunting and fishing gear.

As always, Carhartt offers free US shipping from $25 and up. And of course, military service members and first responders always get 10 percent off via ID.me at Carhartt.

Just few of the Carhartt Clearance items that are remarkable savings right now:

Carhartt Workwear Short-sleeve Henley

This men’s short-sleeve is made of heavyweight cotton and cut generously for a roomy fit. It features a henley collar with three-button front, a rib-knit crewneck that holds its shape, and side-seam construction that minimizes twisting. It’s also got a tagless neck label for a smooth, comfortable feel.

It comes in three colors, including a nice striped version, in sizes from Small to 4XL. Big & Tall sizes are available, too. It’s already 25 percent off in Clearance, but you can take another 25 off the sale price.

Get It: Save 63% off this Short-sleeve Henley ($7; was $19) with code 25OFF19 at Carhartt

Carhartt 8-Point Hunting Jacket

This perfect softshell hunting jacket features a quilted shell and midweight insulation. Built to handle light showers on the stand, it has a water-repellent coating, quilted nylon lining with polyester fill, plus a safety harness exit.

The mock-neck collar with full-zip front keeps out the elements, and the elastic cuffs have an adjustable hook-and-loop strap for fit. It’s got portage, too. A left-chest map pocket features a magnetic closure, while two lower-front pockets have zip closure. There are two inside pockets, one with zipper and the other, hook-and-loop. The drawcord-adjustable drop-tail hem adds extra coverage.

Get It: Save 63% on the 8-Point Hunting Jacket ($37; was $100) with code 25OFF19 at Carhartt

Carhartt Buckfield Hunting Vest

If you’re gonna sit in the stand all day, you’ve got to be comfortable. Sometimes a big, bulky coat is just too much, especially in the fall. Try to take it off, though, and you might spook anything in range. What are you supposed to do, sit there and sweat all day long?

Here’s a solution. Instead, get this awesome Buckfield softshell hunting vest. It’s a lot like the 8-point jacket above, but without bulky sleeves. So you can sit comfortably or move freely, and aim accurately with no constriction. It’s water repellent too, in case you get sprinkled on.

Get It: Save 62% on the Buckfield Hunting Vest ($34; was $90) with code 25OFF19 at Carhartt

There’s plenty more where that came from, too. Clearance shirts, sweaters, hoodies, pants, hiking and work boots, and more are all on sale with the code 25OFF19.

In addition to these amazing Clearance deal, Carhartt has a ton of great gear that’s perfect for fall and winter. Here are a few we wouldn’t mind seeing under the tree come Christmas day.

