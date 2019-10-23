Carhartt Exclusive: 25% Off Clearance Items for Men’s Journal Readers

Hurley X Carhartt Outwork Long-sleeve T-shirt GET IT!

A 100 percent cotton heavyweight cotton jersey that celebrates the killer collaboration between Carhartt and watersport experts Hurley. The line is full of awesome swim trunks and other beach/work/ocean wear, but this fun tee should be a great fit for any guy. It’s available only in white.

Get It: Pick up the Hurley X Carhartt Outwork Long-sleeve T-shirt ($36) at Carhartt

