Carhartt Exclusive: 25% Off Clearance Items for Men’s Journal Readers

Rain Defender Paxton Heavyweight Zip Mock Sweatshirt GET IT!

Don’t let a little wet weather slow you down. This men’s heavyweight hoodie gives you the comfort of a favorite sweatshirt with water-repellence for light rain. It’s a 13-ounce, 75/25 cotton/poly blend that comes in four cool shades. There’s a hidden security pocket inside the handwarmer pocket in the front.

Get It: Pick up the Rain Defender Paxton Zip Mock Sweatshirt (from $60) at Carhartt

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!